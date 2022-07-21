Tokes Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002039 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.