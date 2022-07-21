TopBidder (BID) Trading Up 32% Over Last 7 Days

TopBidder (BID) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, TopBidder has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. TopBidder has a market cap of $1.50 million and $115.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,117.55 or 1.00042643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain.

Buying and Selling TopBidder

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopBidder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

