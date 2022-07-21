TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.61

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.61 and traded as low as $2.05. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 5,071 shares changing hands.
TOR Minerals International Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.
About TOR Minerals International
TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.
