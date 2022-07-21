TPXimpact Holdings PLC (TPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from TPXimpact’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TPXimpact Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of TPXimpact stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.61) on Thursday. TPXimpact has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 288 ($3.44). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 185.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.24 million and a P/E ratio of -337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
TPXimpact Company Profile
Read More
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for TPXimpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPXimpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.