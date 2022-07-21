TPXimpact Holdings PLC (TPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from TPXimpact’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TPXimpact stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.61) on Thursday. TPXimpact has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 288 ($3.44). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 185.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.24 million and a P/E ratio of -337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TPXimpact Company Profile

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Switzerland, the United States of America, Norway, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting and Innovation, Software Development, and Automation.

