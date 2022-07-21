Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE TNL opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.70. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

