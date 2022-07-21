TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.85

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 71015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.71.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,612.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TriMas by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TriMas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in TriMas by 8.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TriMas by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

About TriMas

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.