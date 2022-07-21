Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Shares Up 0.3%

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 80,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,988,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

