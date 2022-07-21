Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $220.90

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.90 ($2.64) and traded as low as GBX 185.90 ($2.22). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 187.70 ($2.24), with a volume of 2,519,725 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBOX shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 260 ($3.11) to GBX 220 ($2.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.17) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 246 ($2.94).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Wu Gang bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966 ($5,936.64). In related news, insider Wu Gang bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £4,966 ($5,936.64). Also, insider Aubrey Adams acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £43,600 ($52,121.94).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

