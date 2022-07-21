TRON Price Reaches $0.0670 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, TRON has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and approximately $571.49 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000192 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002275 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,438,210,117 coins and its circulating supply is 92,438,188,758 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

