True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

True Nature Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. True Nature shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 452,035 shares changing hands.
True Nature Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
About True Nature
True Nature Holding, Inc focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on True Nature (TNTY)
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
Receive News & Ratings for True Nature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Nature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.