Truist Financial Cuts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $71.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.85.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. Globus Medical has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $84.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.61.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,434 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 30,871 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.