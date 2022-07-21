Truist Financial Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $105.00

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2022

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESTC. William Blair started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.64.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC stock opened at $80.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.