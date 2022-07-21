Truist Financial Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $105.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESTC. William Blair started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.64.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC stock opened at $80.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.