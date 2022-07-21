Trustees of the Smith College Buys Shares of 396,412 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trustees of the Smith College bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 396,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,550,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 10.1% of Trustees of the Smith College’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $59.28. 8,864,009 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.