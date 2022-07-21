Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Up 4.1 %
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
