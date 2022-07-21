Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for 1.3% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after purchasing an additional 682,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,430,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 269,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,342,000 after purchasing an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 145,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,650,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,361,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,162 shares of company stock worth $340,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

