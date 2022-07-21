Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 5.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $174.44 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.67 and a 52-week high of $295.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. Analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,723.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,521.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard acquired 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,900,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,521.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

