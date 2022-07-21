Truvestments Capital LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.2 %

Medtronic stock opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

