Truvestments Capital LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.5% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

