Truvestments Capital LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Polaris by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Polaris by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII stock opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.24 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

