Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 63.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 38,248 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

