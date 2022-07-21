Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.48

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.48 and traded as high as $10.55. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 128,322 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TNP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.71 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently -4.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 304,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Stories

