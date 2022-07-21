Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.70

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$58.70 and traded as high as C$60.33. Tucows shares last traded at C$60.33, with a volume of 6,601 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$637.72 million and a PE ratio of -275.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.46.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$102.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Tucows news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$76.12 per share, with a total value of C$327,309.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,653,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$125,857,240.30. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,476 shares of company stock worth $1,313,759 and sold 144,233 shares worth $8,050,828.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

