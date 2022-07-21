Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:SHIP opened at GBX 1.26 ($0.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 12-month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.43 ($0.02). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.31.

Get Tufton Oceanic Assets alerts:

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

(Get Rating)

See Also

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.