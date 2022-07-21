Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.45

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 11117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Announces Dividend

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $766.84 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0826 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 424,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 265,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 119,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 294,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 158,960 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

