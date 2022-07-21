U Network Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. U Network has a market cap of $396,722.71 and $169,305.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The official website for U Network is u.network. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

U Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

