UBS Group Cuts ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Price Target to €370.00

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from €400.00 ($404.04) to €370.00 ($373.74) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASMIY. Redburn Partners downgraded ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.00.
ASM International Price Performance
OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.33. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.61. ASM International has a 12 month low of $201.38 and a 12 month high of $497.06.
ASM International Company Profile
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
