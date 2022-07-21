UBS Group Increases Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target to €90.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €75.00 ($75.76) to €90.00 ($90.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PROSY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Prosus from €118.00 ($119.19) to €95.00 ($95.96) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Prosus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Investec lowered shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prosus from €86.00 ($86.87) to €93.00 ($93.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Prosus from €110.00 ($111.11) to €90.00 ($90.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. 892,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,057. Prosus has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

