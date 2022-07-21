UMA Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. UMA has a market cap of $173.72 million and approximately $20.76 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00011348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,779.42 or 0.99860992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,773,390 coins and its circulating supply is 67,110,739 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

