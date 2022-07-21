Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last Week

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $215,491.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

