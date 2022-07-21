UniMex Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $110.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. UniMex Network has a market cap of $433,865.91 and $110.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00390561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00032436 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,368,195 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniMex Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

