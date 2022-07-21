United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Releases Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,534. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.03. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 18.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on UCBI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

