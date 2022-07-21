United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.19. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 124,264 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 16,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.