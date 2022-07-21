United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,520,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 526.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

UPS stock opened at $186.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.02. The company has a market capitalization of $163.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

