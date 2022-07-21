United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.5% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after acquiring an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after acquiring an additional 370,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,636. The company has a market cap of $163.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

