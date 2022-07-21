United States Steel (X) to Release Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United States Steel Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $19.75 on Thursday. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.16%.

X has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at $789,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

