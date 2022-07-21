Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.23 billion-$13.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.49 billion. Universal Health Services also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.05-$2.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.43. 9,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $165.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day moving average is $129.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $2,180,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,718,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 21.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

