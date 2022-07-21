Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

Universal Insurance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of UVE opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.03. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.07 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,121,899.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 219,723 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 263,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 28,399 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.