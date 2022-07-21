Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.35. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 5,754 shares.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.69 million, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.