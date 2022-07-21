Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 24,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 88,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Universe Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.
Universe Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.
