University of Maryland Foundation Inc. Takes $5.19 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

University of Maryland Foundation Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of University of Maryland Foundation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after acquiring an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,554,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,951,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VBR traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $156.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,728. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

