Unslashed Finance (USF) Trading 37.3% Higher Over Last Week

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $81.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00387956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001760 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

