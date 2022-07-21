Unslashed Finance (USF) Trading 37.3% Higher Over Last Week

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $81.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00387956 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015536 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001760 BTC.
About Unslashed Finance
Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.
