uPlexa (UPX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37.00

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $88,504.29 and approximately $37.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

uPlexa Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

