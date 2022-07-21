Urus (URUS) Price Reaches $6.00

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Urus coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Urus has traded flat against the US dollar. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,256.59 or 0.99959158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Buying and Selling Urus

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.