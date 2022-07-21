USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USNA. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $63.49 and a one year high of $103.95.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $272.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 27.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

