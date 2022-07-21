USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.05 EPS.
Several research firms recently weighed in on USNA. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.67.
Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $63.49 and a one year high of $103.95.
In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 27.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
