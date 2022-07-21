USDX [Kava] (USDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $266,060.00

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00004241 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $106.07 million and approximately $266,060.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00012919 BTC.
- USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.
- Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.
- USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Coin Profile
USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 109,741,007 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
