UTU Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,457.00 (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One UTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $547,855.50 and approximately $6,457.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
UTU Protocol Coin Profile
UTU is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust.
UTU Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
