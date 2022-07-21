Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.42 and last traded at $40.75. 1,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,410,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Valaris from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Valaris Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Valaris had a negative net margin of 291.76% and a negative return on equity of 344.10%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Valaris by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Valaris in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

