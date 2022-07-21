Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.88. 1,482,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,682,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.25.
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.
