Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VLOWY stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Vallourec had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts expect that Vallourec will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays raised Vallourec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

