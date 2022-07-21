Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $305,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 85,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 130,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $102.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

